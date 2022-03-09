9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11 Review: Prince Albert in a Can

Oh, what an installment!

They gave us quality content during 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11! What seemed like a fairly simple biohazard case with Catherine is much bigger, and Lone Star's sunshine characters got to investigate and solve a case together.

We cannot forget that great 9-1-1 cameo with Athena lowkey passing the torch to Carlos. You love to see it!

The hour hit the ground running with the team and Carlos responding to an emergency call that implied that there were people held hostage and in danger.

Initially, it was hard to make sense of the firefighters showing up in their rendition of SWAT gear for this call, but it's never worth complaining about when all the characters and their skillsets come together for a call.

It was horrifying to see the situation unfold when we knew it wasn't what it seemed. The call was a fake, and they all responded to it under the impression that lives were in jeopardy. Approaching the situation the way they did place a man who didn't deserve death in peril.

Carlos and Grace did everything right on that call. At no point at all did they waver or detract from their jobs. Carlos didn't figure out until it was too late that the man he had to tase was not guilty of anything proclaimed. But can you imagine how much worse that would've been?

The man's death was a freak accident when he fell on the knife he was holding, but how terrible would it have been if Carlos had shot the guy instead of using his taser? We've seen many cases when that would've happened instead.

It's doubtful Carlos would've ever gotten over that one if it came down to that. Hell, even Grace spent time beating herself up on the issue as if there was anything else she could've done or some sign she should've seen.

We praise Grace to the high heavens for being the best, most intuitive responder, but she's still human. She's not in the business of questioning every call she gets; otherwise, she'd be ineffective at her job and fail to help people in the long run.

What made this entire case so great was seeing how serious and dangerous SWAT-ing is. We've probably heard about the cases, but it hits harder when you see it play out in this way. With one phone call, someone can weaponize the police and kill someone!

We've rarely gotten the opportunity to witness Carlos and Grace interacting before this, let alone working together, and this was such a damn treat. Rafael Silva and Sierra McClain have fantastic chemistry, and it's precisely what everyone could've envisioned.

They play off one another nicely, and it's a winsome dynamic that they could take advantage of and utilize more. Frankly, they could've devoted an entire installment with the two driving it at the helm, and one would've eaten it up.

It allowed Grace to lean on someone outside of Judd. Sure, he was there to support her the way that we adore and remind her that she did everything that she could. He also assisted a bit with his knowledge of gaming.

But Carlos understood what she was feeling, so they were in the same boat and had a similar motivation to see this case through and find Derek.

Carlos claimed he was okay, but he was taking it hard. He was beating the hell out of that punching bag. But what's been remarkable is how much faith people have in his abilities and how often they drop the detective thing.

It feels like it's his calling, and there are way too many signs pointing him there. Grace had complete faith in his abilities, and he was crucial to figuring everything out.

The connection to the gaming world wasn't that surprising. Sadly, anyone with even a basic knowledge of it knows how common that is. But it was still a shock that they managed to solve it all. Carlos and Grace are just that good.

The Athena cameo is one of the most incredible things ever! It was beyond satisfying to see Athena bust through that apartment and haul Derek out in cuffs. And we won't even go into Grace coming through with the best line of the hour with her, "God's plan, bitch."

But the sweetest part about Athena's Facetime with Carlos and Grace was not only how she gave them their props, but her words to Carlos felt as if she was passing on a torch. It was the best scene of the hour.

The biohazard scare was exciting.

They set things up with Owen and Catherine nicely when she got mad at him because of his behavior at the bar. You can't be mad at Owen for wanting to defend this woman he cares about when some jerk is behaving rudely. However, by now, it's a running thing that Owen doesn't think and just punches.

Isn't he supposed to be in anger management classes? They sure as heck aren't working!

Owen wasn't wrong to stand up to that bar hick, but he needs to find other ways to do things without punching people. It's getting old, and it's such an impulsive move and shows a lack of control.

At least the others call him out on that.

But it set it up where Catherine had every reason to believe that those flowers that came to her desk were from Owen. It's a pity that they weren't, as that was a stressful day for everyone.

Did anyone else get flashbacks to how scary it was to open the mail because of all the Anthrax scares? It took you back to those days. When she inhaled the power, I gasped and held my breath.

Because of her job, it was easy to believe that some disgruntled person did it to send her a message. It made the list of suspects endless, and without knowing what the person's angle was, you didn't know if it was a sign or someone genuinely wanted to kill her.

It's never a good sign when they have to don the hazmat suits, and the Feds come into the picture.

They wasted no time with all of that, and I actually wish they were able to draw this scenario out a bit longer because of how delicious the intensity was. It would also be cool if they had more presence and interaction with the other characters at any point when they bring in a federal agent.

The whole situation led to Owen and Catherine talking things out a bit. They're a sweet couple, and Catherine is a lovely woman. She doesn't strike you as the vulnerable type, but this biohazard scare allowed us to see this much softer side to her as the fear she had was palpable.

And through this hour, it's evident that the chemistry between her and Owen is coming along nicely.

Was anyone else confused about the temp? Initially, it seemed as if he was infected by what they sent Catherine, but then we learned that he fainted at the sight of his own blood. But why was he bleeding from his nose in the first place?! Was it just a nervous, random nosebleed?

It was such a good installment, and by now, you get used to them wrapping things up in a bow. And that's why that ending with the pig in Owen's bed was so freaking shocking!

The previews for the next installment essentially gave away who the culprit is, which is a pity because those final moments were so surprising and had me reeling!

Owen has a knack for finding trouble, doesn't he?

Additional Notes:

I was unprepared for how scrumptious Carlos looked in this episode with his curls and that punching bag action to DMX.

Can they give us all the Carlos and Grace? Seriously! They were so damn good together, and I hated for their portion of things to end.

I squealed in delight when we saw Athena, and I couldn't stop squealing when she, Carlos, and Grace all hyped each other up. What's it like being God's favorites?

Grace saying, "God's Plan, bitch," will live in my head rent-free.

Grace pretending as if she's not also a gamer is hilarious.

We got a little follow-up with Paul, and he and Owen's scenes together were so cute. It's so much more fun when Owen interacts more with the other characters.

Amy Acker and Rob Lowe have great chemistry.

More Judd and baby Charlie, please and thank you!

Whatever happened to Judd's other kid? We haven't checked in with that storyline in a while.

How did someone sneak into Owen's house undetected with a whole pig and fingerprint in pig's blood on the walls? And how did they know which room was Owen's? And after everything else that's happened in that house, why doesn't Owen have security?

There is no disrespect to Paul, but organizing spices by region and use actually makes sense.

Over to you, Lone Star Fanatics.

Was this a fun installment?! Did you love all that Carlos and Grace time? What did you think of the Athena cameo? Was the final moment a shocker? Hit the comments!

You can watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online here via TV Fanatic.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.