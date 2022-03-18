BET Sets Double Dose of Tyler Perry Comedies with Premieres of House of Payne and Assisted Living

BET's long-running hit comedies by the acclaimed Tyler Perry are moving to a new night this spring!

Set your calendars because you'll be getting twice the laughs and double the family-friendly fun when Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living move Wednesdays starting at 9/8c on BET and BET Her.

Yes, that's a new night and a new time.

Kicking things off at 9/8c will be House of Payne, which is heading into its eleventh season. It's no small feat or achievement for any series, let alone a comedy.

The synopsis for House of Payne's upcoming season reads:

The hit comedy features retired fire chief Curtis Payne and his charming wife Ella, as the loving couple navigates the problems of life with their quirky modern-day family.

In the new season, the Payne family welcomes its newest member, Baby Malisa. Malik Payne, the young man we watched grow up, becomes a father. CJ and Janine become grandparents, although CJ hilariously will not let anyone call him grandfather.

With the arrival of a beautiful new baby, Malik and Lisa begin to change.

House of Payne stars: LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Allen Payne, Our Kind of People's Lance Gross, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, and the iconic Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Ahmarie Holmes, Quin Walters, Cheryl Pepsi Riley, Clayton English, and Quincy Bonds will join the season as recurring characters.

The season premiere is titled, "What's in a Payne Name," and will likely focus on the arrival of sweet baby Malisa. It teases that tensions will run high when Lisa and Malik return home with the baby.

In the meantime, Janine's plane status is one big question mark, as everyone remains in the dark. Newbie dad Malike will battle some stress and a case of indecision about something.

Check out the teaser or the new season below!

Tyler Perry's hit series, Assisted Living, which is was ranked the #1 scripted comedy series on cable for Black viewers P2+ in 2021, is following House of Payne with its third season premiere at 9:30 PM ET with it's third season premiere.

The synopsis of Assisted Living reads as:

Mr. Brown, Cora, and the gang run their assisted living facility along with hilarious variety of personalities who live in the home, bringing with them a ton of laughs and experiences.

In the new season, the Wilson family tries to cope with witnessing Lindor being arrested and roughed up by the police.

Jeremy steps in as a father figure to help Lindor through this awful process, while Sandra and Philip struggle with their own feelings about the incident.

Meanwhile, Mr. Brown and Vinny learn a few lessons about money, and everyone at the facility looks forward to celebrating a Wilson family milestone with Sandra graduating from high school.

Assisted Living stars hilarious husband and wife duo David and Tamela Mann. It also stars iconic comedian J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Alex Henderson, and Tayler Buck.

You can also see Nicolas S. Duvernay, Arletha Thomas, Damien Leake, and Chet Aknewe as recurring characters.

The premiere is a continuation of the finale, titled "Forgive and Forget Part II.

In the aftermath of Lindor getting arrested, Jeremy tries to assist in getting him released.

Mr. Brown gets hit by someone texting and driving while on his way to visit his new friend, and Vinny tries to convince him to milk it for money.

Check out the teaser for the new season below!

Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living premiere with all-new seasons March 23, back-to-back, startion at 9/8c on both BET and BET Her!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.