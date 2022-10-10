BET+ Unveils Holiday Movie Slate

BET+ has an exciting holiday slate.

The streaming service announced Monday it would launch 10 new movies, including family comedies, yuletide romances, and a little musical magic.

The flicks feature Jasmine Guy, Terrence Carson, and Dorien Wilson, Ne-Yo, Serayah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett, and LaLa Milan.

Get all the details on the movies below.

A WESLEY CHRISTMAS - NOVEMBER 3

Adult siblings Chris, Todd, and Cydney Wesley travel to their childhood home to celebrate Christmas with their parents and the entire Wesley family. With everyone together and all their physical and emotional baggage in tow, the annual Wesley family holiday promises to be a festive, hot-mess of a Christmas with life-changing impacts on the whole family.

Cast: Dorien Wilson, Jasmine Guy, Terrence Carson, Loren Lott, Terayle Hill, Mike Merrill

Director: Patricia Cuffie Jones

Writer: Bree West

Produced by: Octet Productions

THE FIRST NOELLE - NOVEMBER 10

After twenty years of friendship, Terrance and Noelle finally decide to date each other but ultimately break up when Terrance moves to London for work. Now that Terrance is back in Atlanta for Christmas with his new girl, also named Noelle, our lead is determined to get him back and say goodbye to being friend-zoned forever.

Cast: Novi Brown, LaLa Milan, Todd Anthony

Director: Patricia Cuffie Jones

Writers: Ariel Driskell and Patricia Cuffie Jones

Executive Producers: Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment

Co-Executive Producer: Adam Shepard for MarVista Entertainment

Producers: Autumn Bailey-Ford from Autumn Bailey Entertainment and Karl Horstmann at Triple Horse Studios.

CHRISTMAS PARTY CRASHERS - NOVEMBER 17

When two grifters meet after crashing the same millionaire’s Christmas party, they agree to work together to achieve each other’s “mission,” not knowing that they would find something more than money or fame – true love.

Cast: Skye Townsend, Jaime Callica, Cocoa Brown

Director and Co-Producer: Sheldon Epps

Writer: Scotty Mullen and Chad Quinn

Executive Producers: Todd Y. Murata, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment

Producer: Susan Ratliff for A Ratliff Concepts Production

THE CHRISTMAS CLAPBACK - NOVEMBER 24

​Every year the three Miles sisters, Jasmine, Kira, and Tisha, battle each other for a chance to win the neighborhood Christmas Church Cook-Off competition. But when Aaliyah, the vivacious Social Media Influencer, enters the competition, the sisters must choose to rise together, or fall divided.

Cast: Nadine Ellis, Porscha Coleman, Candace Maxwell, Kara Royster, Eltony Williams, Brandon Sutton, Lisa Arrindell

Director: Robin Givens

Writer: Christopher Oscar Pena and Joy Kecken

Produced by: Stargazer

HOLIDAY HIDEAWAY - NOVEMBER 24

Carly is the queen of holiday celebrations, but her mistletoe misstep sends her running to a Holiday Hideaway that teaches her the importance of family, forgiveness and fighting for love. Cast: Camille Winbush, Vivica A Fox, Leonard Earl Howze, Rodney Van Johnson

Director: Cole Patterson

Writer: Sharon Brathwaite

Produced by: Freeze Frame Entertainment

THE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS - NOVEMBER 24

​A down-on-her-luck music teacher leads a wealthy widower away from his gold-digging girlfriend and back to love and music during the Christmas holidays.

Cast: Ne-Yo, Serayah, Draya Michele, Michael Bless, Alijah Kai

Director & Writer: Booker T Mattison

Executive Producer: Tressa Azarel Smallwood

ROLLING INTO CHRISTMAS - DECEMBER 1

​Two childhood sweethearts who shared a passion for roller skating are reunited 15 years later during the holidays, forcing them to question their love and life choices.

Cast: Rhyon Nicole Brown, Donny Carrington, Brandee Evans, Gary Dourdan

Director: Trey Haley

Writer: Greg Anderson

Produced by: Swirl Films

A MIRACLE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - DECEMBER 8

With a little help from an angel, Mercedes Wright, a fast-talking popular relationship therapist with all the answers when it comes to fixing everyone else’s marriage, must now use the magic of Christmas to find the secret to save her own.

Cast: LeToya Luckett, Romeo Miller, Keith David, Demetrius Shipp Jr, Paula Jai Parker and Porscha Coleman

Director, Writer & Producer: LazRael Lison

A BLACKJACK CHRISTMAS - DECEMBER 15

A story of two sisters - one who migrated to and built a nice life in the US, while the other stayed behind in their native Jamaica. When addiction threatens to tear the family apart, the sisters find their way back to one another and rebuild their bond.

Cast: Dawnn Lewis, Charmin Lee, Adam Lazarre - White

Director: Victoria Rowell

Writers: Mezan Ayoka and Victoria Rowell

Produced by: Days Ferry Productions

A CHRISTMAS GIFT - DECEMBER 22

In a failed attempt to cancel Christmas, the McKenzie’s find themselves ultimately navigating through unexpected guests, secrets, and revelations that will have a lasting effect on their families.

Cast: Blue Kimble, Noree Victoria, Javon Johnson, Victoria Rowell, Aaron D Spears, Nadia Simms, Tiffany Snow, Marc Jones, Cayen Martin

Director: Christopher A. Nolen

Writer: Cassandra Mann

Producer: Christopher A. Nolen for Nferno Media Entertainment

