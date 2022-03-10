Better Call Saul Final Season Trailer: How Will it End?

The Breaking Bad prequel's end begins soon.

AMC dropped the trailer and key art for the highly anticipated sixth and final season of its Emmy-nominated acclaimed drama Better Call Saul on Thursday.

As previously reported, Better Call Saul Season 6 will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Monday, April 18 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

The season will roll out in two parts, with the first seven episodes beginning April 18 and culminating with the series’ final six episodes starting July 11.

"Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman," reads the logline.

"From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis."

"Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes."

The trailer highlights how Saul is becoming well-known for all the wrong reasons thanks to his links to the cartel.

With various enemies closing in, it's hard to imagine all of our favorite characters making it out of the final season unscathed.

The trailer also gives insight into the aftermath of Better Call Saul Season 5, which left a lot of plot threads dangling.

By the time the season debuts, fans will have waited two years for answers.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.

It was revealed this week that Esposito will star in The Driver for AMC following his impressive run on the Breaking Bad spinoff.

Check out the full trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.