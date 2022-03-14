Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 3-14-22: A Possibly Deadly Confrontation!

There's only one word for the Eli/TR confrontation on Days of Our Lives: INTENSE.

This story has built up slowly, with TR arriving in town and Paulina softening a tiny bit after initially disbelieving his claims that he's a changed man.

But Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 3-14-22 tell another story, with Eli confronting a not-reformed TR and getting shot.

It's about to get creepy. Further spoilers say that after shooting Eli at point-blank range, TR will rush to the hospital to pray for his recovery and try to be there for Lani.

Let's hope Lani and Paulina don't fall for his act! It's bad enough that the supposedly-sober TR is buying heroin and shooting cops. God only knows what he'll do to them if they cross him.

With Eli in critical condition, Lani's not likely to be thinking clearly. Her human side will overtake her cop side, and she won't pick up on signs that her bio dad isn't what he claims to be.

Eli was the voice of reason for Paulina, too. He started this investigation to stop her from doing boneheaded things like confronting TR herself in his hotel room. So it wouldn't be surprising if Paulina's overcome with guilt now, leaving her vulnerable to TR's manipulations.

Interestingly, Valerie is back in the picture too. This story would make little sense without her -- after all, Eli is her only son, and he's in critical condition -- but it also opens up some exciting storyline possibilities.

Valerie and Abe used to date and have a history going back years, and Paulina is first rebuilding a friendship with Abe after lying about Lani's parentage.

The heightened emotions around Eli's condition might make Paulina even more insecure, and I wouldn't be surprised if she snaps at Valerie to back off her man at some point!

Eli's attack is far from the only thing happening in Salem during the week of 3-14-22. Check out the spoiler photos below.

Susan attempts to prove Belle is possessed.

The Devil drew a 666 in ashes on the back of Belle's coat to throw Susan off its trail, and it looks like its ruse worked.

No one has stopped to question why the Devil would advertise itself in such an obvious way, nor has Susan realized that her bad feeling came from hugging Johnny.

Susan's attempts to get the Devil away from Belle are likely to result in a ton of silliness. It's great if you like that sort of thing, but if you don't, you might want to skip this story.

Ben informs Marlena the Devil is still in Salem.

It's about time Ben went to someone who has both knowledge and common sense.

Marlena was the obvious choice from the get-go, and it's beyond me why Ben and Ciara thought sparing her feelings about her grandson was more important than ridding Salem of the Devil again.

Let's hope that Marlena doesn't fall for the lie that her sweet Belle is the one possessed... or end up housing the Devil in her psyche for the third time.

Will urges Johnny to reconsider making the movie about Marlena.

I'll save Will some time. Johnny isn't going to listen any better than Craig did about Leo.

I wish Will had more to do than run around telling people things they aren't interested in hearing, but I wonder if he'll realize the Devil has possessed his half-brother.

The more people know, the better, so let's hope so!

Eli receives alarming news from TR's ex-girlfriend, Beth.

Eli's about to learn that TR abused another woman besides Paulina.

It's not surprising. Abusers don't often change their stripes, and Paulina escaped TR's clutches. So he'd have to move on to his next victim.

Will Beth stick around after TR attacks Eli, or is this a one-time appearance? Hopefully, the latter, so someone pokes holes in TR's claims to be concerned after the shooting.

TR and Eli have an explosive confrontation.

Here we go. Eli's going to catch TR with a bag of heroin and end up getting shot.

I wish he wouldn't confront TR without backup. Hasn't he ever watched Chicago PD?

Still, this looks like it's going to be the most emotional story of the week, so don't miss it!

Allie confides in Will about her feelings for Chanel.

It's about time!

Will's been MIA since this story began. Just because he was in Arizona didn't mean that Allie shouldn't have called him a loooong time ago.

I'm curious as to what direction this'll go now. Allie's been claiming Tripp is her true love but has been tempted by Chanel for way too long. Is she finally going to decide to explore her feelings for women, or at least for this woman?

Xander pressures Maggie to sign paperwork to have Sarah hospitalized.

This is another long-overdue conversation.

Someone should have immediately informed Maggie that her daughter had been found but called herself "Renee Dumonde" and made moves on Tony.

None of this will be easy for Maggie to hear, and she has a tough choice to make. Let's hope she makes the right one.

Lani and Valerie are horrified when Eli's condition takes a turn for the worse.

It's bad enough that TR shoots Eli. Now the cop is going to lapse into a coma.

All the while, his shooter is going to hang around, marring what will otherwise be beautiful grief scenes with his false claims about caring.

I hope Eli awakens with his memory intact and fingers TR, hopefully without the standard scene of someone attempting to silence him permanently by smothering him with a pillow.

Will and Sonny ask Chad to help them expose Leo.

Ugh. Have these two learned nothing from their previous escapades?

Leo's harassed Chad, who is NOT gay, in the past. Why open the door for him to do it again?

It's not going to change Craig's mind. These two need to find something better to do, STAT.

Leo pressures Craig to go after Kayla's job.

I hope Craig doesn't listen.

Leo's got a few points in his favor here. Craig needs a job, and Kayla has not done a very good one as Chief of Staff lately.

But Craig learned from his horrendous behavior when he competed with Mike Horton for that job years ago. We don't need a redux now, especially not if Leo is behind it.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics. Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know what you're most excited about and what you think will happen on Days of Our Lives during the week of 3-14-22!

Days of Our Lives airs on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes or watch on Peacock TV on weeknights after 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST.

