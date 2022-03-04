Euphoria: HBO Hits Back at Toxic and Unsafe Workplace Allegations

HBO has responded to claims that its hit series Euphoria fostered a toxic and unsafe working environment.

A Daily Beast story published last month alleged multiple issues during the production of Euphoria Season 2.

One of the alleged issues was that the people working on the show had 15 to 17-hour workdays, including "hellish" night shoots.

It was also alleged that various background actors made formal complaints to SAG-AFTRA over failure “to provide them meals on time and refusing to let people use the bathroom,” according to the article.

Another allegation claimed Barbie Ferreira (Kat) slipped and injured herself while filming a hot tub scene.

“The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority," HBO shared in a statement to Deadline.

"The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols."

"It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer," the outlet continued.

"We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA."

"There were never any formal inquiries raised.”

Euphoria Season 2 wrapped on HBO on Sunday, securing another series high.

The highly-anticipated season-ender secured 6.6 million viewers, solidifying the Zendaya-fronted drama as HBO's #2 series behind Game of Thrones.

In fact, the season finale was 550% higher than the Euphoria Season 1 finale, perfectly highlighting the growth between seasons.

When you consider the extended hiatus between seasons, the numbers are very impressive.

HBO renewed Euphoria for Season 3 last month.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP HBO Programming of the pickup.

“We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

The cast also includes Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams.

What are your thoughts on the allegations?

Hit the comments below.

Euphoria is set to return in 2024.

