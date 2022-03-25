Mayans M.C. Season 4 Trailer Spotlights Brutal War With Sons of Anarchy

FX has released our biggest look at Mayans M.C. Season 4 to date, and it's clear that war is on the horizon.

The latest clip shows the Mayans and Sons of Anarchy's SAMCRO preparing for battle.

"Off With Their Heads" is the soundtrack of choice on the high-stakes footage.

It has rain pouring, lightning strikes, and everything you'd expect to tee up such a big fight.

The footage shows siblings EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas), as well as Gilly (Vincent “Rocco” Vargas), Hank (Frankie Loyal), and Creeper (Joseph Lucero).

The good news for fans of Sons of Anarchy is that it looks like many faces from the original series will be stopping by.

However, the show is keeping those familiar faces under wraps until transmission.

Hey, we like spoilers, but we also like being shocked!

“[In Season 3], we dealt with consequences, and I think we’re going to continue to. I think everything is going to continue to spiral,” Elgin James shared with Deadline last year of the fourth season.

“So much of EZ and Gaby’s (Sulem Calderon) story was the story of me and my wife, who started dating me when I was still in the gang."

"So, where he will go now, it’s like I’m exploring what would have happened if she had left, if she didn’t have the patience that she had, if she hadn’t have given me a second chance.”

Mayans M.C. Season 4 gets underway April 19, and we're getting a two-episode launch

"The club navigates a tenuous new world order," teases the logline for the premiere.

The series landed a speedy renewal when its third season bowed last year.

“I am deeply indebted to everyone at FX and 20th for allowing us to continue to tell the stories of the characters that Kurt [Sutter] and I created and whom our cast and crew took to new heights in season 3,” said showrunner Elgin James when the new season was confirmed.

“In Season 4 we look forward to diving deeper into each character’s truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers.”

“Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans MC,” said FX president Nick Grad in his own statement.

Check out the clip below.

