Shining Vale Exclusive Sneak Peek: Uh, Excuse Me, Terry, But Pat is WORKING!!

We've got an exclusive clip of Shining Vale Season 1 Episode 4, and it speaks to my writer's heart.

When Pat and Terry moved their family to the Shining Vale, there were many reasons behind it.

One of the most obvious was that their marriage was suffering.

There wasn't much offered as to what drove Pat into another man's arms, but it was a blow to their relationship that could have torn them apart.

That it didn't end their relationship shows that there is a deep connection between them that they don't want to break.

In this exclusive clip, Terry reaches out to his wife, hoping to spend some time with her.

The problem is that Pat is working, and how Terry interrupts suggests that he doesn't take her work seriously.

People who work from home have an entirely different set of challenges than those who work in an office.

One of the most significant is that working from home means your work doesn't deserve respect.

Well, Pat knows differently, and she also may be possessed. Figuratively, it's a fact. Literally is still up for debate.

As a creative, getting the leg up she's getting from the mental intrusion seems miraculous. Pat doesn't want it interrupted. She wants what it's giving her.

But with this family, something's got to give before things get out of hand.

Take a look at our exclusive clip now.

What do you think?

Can Pat continue along these lines? Will Terry see his wife slipping away from him again?

When will the truth about what's happening in that house be revealed?

It might be sooner than you think.

Be sure to tune into an all-new episode of Shining Vale on Starz on Sunday, March 20 at 10:30/9:30c.

