So You Think You Can Dance Struts Back to Fox After Three-Year Hiatus

Does absence make the heart grow fonder?

FOX is asking that question with the return of So You Think You Can Dance, which found its 17th season canceled due to the pandemic.

The network confirmed Wednesday that the series will return to its schedule in the summer.

Auditions will get underway this month for "highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more.”

The series was originally set to return for Season 17 in the summer of 2020, but the network and producers decided against bringing the show back during the pandemic.

“Production on Season 17 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fox said in a statement in 2020.

“As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time."

On a more ominous note, no details have been revealed on who will be back to host and judge.

When Season 17 was initially announced, longtime host Cat Deeley was locked in to return, in addition to Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Laurieann Gibson.

News of the show's return will be welcome to fans who spent so many years devoted to the show.

It was a big hit for FOX, and it will be fun to see how the show performs after such a lengthy hiatus.

This marks the second of FOX's big announcements Wednesday.

The network confirmed earlier today that Next Level Chef will return for Season 2.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.