Survivor, The Amazing Race Among 4 Renewals at CBS

CBS has announced another string of renewals.

This time, the network announced pickups for new seasons of Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails, and Secret Celebrity Renovation.

This season, Survivor is a top 25 broadcast, delivering 7.59 million viewers in the fall after a season-long, COVID-related hiatus.

The series is CBS' most-streamed reality series on Paramount+, with streaming viewership up +199% from its prior fall season.

The fall edition also amassed five billion social media impressions.

The award-winning series returns tonight with a two-hour season premiere, Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

The Amazing Race delivered 5.42 million viewers this past season.

The series’ streaming viewership is up +93% on Paramount+ from its prior season.

Tough as Nails averages 3.57 million viewers.

It is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Terry Castagnola serve as executive producers.

Secret American Renovation, meanwhile, averaged 2.72 million viewers.

It follows celebrities in sports, music and entertainment on a journey back to their hometowns, to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success.

Next season, home improvement contractor and television personality Rob Mariano (SURVIVOR) joins the design team alongside returning interior designer Sabrina Soto (“Design Star,” “Trading Spaces”).

CBS has already renewed Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon.

The network has canceled Bull, and the series finale is set for the coming weeks.

CBS has yet to confirm the fate of Celebrity Big Brother.

There was an increased wait between seasons 2 and 3 as the network held it as counterprogramming for the Winter Olympics.

The numbers were down considerably from the last season, but it was a decent performer overall.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.