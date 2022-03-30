The Rookie and The Good Doctor Renewed at ABC

ABC is firming up its 2022-23 slate as we inch closer to upfronts.

The network on Wednesday renewed The Rookie and The Good Doctor.

The renewals are no-brainers, with The Rookie having a spinoff in development and The Good Doctor holding up relatively well.

Season-to-date The Good Doctor is averaging 7.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo, while The Rookie is pulling in 6.3 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

The Good Doctor launched in 2017 and stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy.

Hill Harper (as Dr. Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (as Dr. Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (as Dr. Audrey Lim), Fiona Gubelmann (as Dr. Morgan Reznick), Will Yun Lee (as Dr. Alex Park), Paige Spara (as Lea Dilallo), Noah Galvin (as Dr. Asher Wolke) and Bria Samone Henderson (as Dr. Jordan Allen) also star.

The Rookie kicked off in 2018 and stars Nathan Fillion,

The cast also includes Mekia Cox (as Nyla Harper), Alyssa Diaz (as Angela Lopez), Richard T. Jones (as Sergeant Wade Grey), Melissa O’Neil (as Lucy Chen), Eric Winter (as Tim Bradford), Jenna Dewan (as Bailey Nune), and Shawn Ashmore (as Wesley Evers).

ABC previously renewed Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and Abbott Elementary.

The Goldbergs recently locked Wendon McLendon-Covey in for another year, so a renewal for the 1980s-set comedy is imminent.

The Conners and The Wonder Years are also likely to be renewed, but Home Economics, Big Sky, Queens, and A Million Little Things are on the bubble.

Of those shows, Big Sky and A Million Little Things could eke out renewals thanks to their strong digital footprints.

More than ever, delayed viewing is factored into the renewal decisions because the erosion has not stopped in recent years.

ABC should be confirming more renewals and cancellations in the coming weeks.

For now, you can watch The Rookie at 10 p.m. Sundays, and The Good Doctor at 10 p.m. on Mondays.

What are your thoughts on the pickup?

Get all the details right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.