The Rookie Season 6 Episode 8 Spoilers: Gang Wars and Metro Missions Make an Intense Hour!

Do you know which sentence is guaranteed to have us on the edge of our seats? "Officers down."

With a full-blown mafia war breaking out in a hospital during The Rookie Season 6 Episode 8, it will undoubtedly be an exhilarating installment.

And we cannot wait to see which of our favorite characters will be in peril.

One of the things to look forward to is Bradford and Thorsen teaming up with each other.

While that's nothing new on the surface, since Bradford has been the one to train Thorsen more often than not, it's why they're partnered together that's worth getting excited over.

The synopsis teases that the two will work together and participate in a Metro Ops mission.

We already know that Bradford lost his position in Metro due to the events in The Rookie Season 6 Episode 5.

He went right back to the uniform as Sgt. Grey explained that he wouldn't be working with Metro anymore.

But clearly, that's not the case. Despite Bradford's actions and subsequent consequences for them, Bradford is on a Metro op.

It's possible that he was working on something before he got the boot, and he had such an integral role in what was happening that they needed to call on him.

Perhaps he recruited Thorsen for the mission and a learning experience because he's the go-to rookie for things like this.

Whatever the mission, it looks bloody intense. And there's an emphasis on the "blood" part.

In one of the stills, Thorsen is bleeding. He has cuts on his face. We'll have to tune in to see how he sustains those.

However, we also see that he and Bradford spend time in a surveillance van for the nature of the mission. But when something goes awry, they give chase, radioing in whatever transpired and their actions.

We get a couple of action shots of the two of them.

With the two on their Metro mission, it's doubtful they're one of the officers down.

That fear is reserved for everyone at the hospital amid a warring mafia fight.

The Rookie hospital will never know peace. It's never a dull moment there. At this point, they need to assign a special unit to the hospital because something always happens.

In this case, once multiple individuals with connections to the mafia cross the threshold of the hospital, all hell breaks loose.

It becomes a mass casualty that brings forth too much drama for the hospital to handle.

Most likely, there was an attack on a rival mob, someone got taken out or close to it, and now, there's retaliation.

And the mafia doesn't seem to care about anyone else in the hospital, what civilians may be in the crosshairs, or the fact that there are police there.

The Russian mob isn't to be trifled with, and things heat up when a woman walks right out of the elevator doors with an automatic rifle, willing and ready to take out her rivals.

For some reason, Nolan and Bailey are sitting alongside Luna at the hospital when things heat up.

But before we delve into the theories regarding the action, we have to wonder why Bailan is at the hospital in the first place.

Does this mean that they're looking into their options, seeking out some family planning advice, or they may even be pregnant already?

Something has driven them to the hospital! Bailey likely wants to look into what she needs to do to have a child, or she may face some difficulties and want to get checked out.

However, with the two of them sitting with Luna, one also has to wonder if they could be exploring a possible foster parent angle.

They did well with the young toddler they watched after, which kickstarted all of this.

It would be interesting if they opted to pursue becoming foster parents, and they're looking more into that option.

Nola poses the question of whether or not they should help, but we know neither Nolan nor Bailey is incapable of helping whenever trouble is in their way.

Chen and Juarez are there to work the scene, so they're on hand with all the initial mafia-related incidents.

A shooting must initiate this, as those are always reported.

But in their attempt to parse through suspects, a shootout takes place right in the waiting room.

We'll likely see how these two work together in the field, and we've known that they do pretty well as a unit.

But they'll probably also give us some insight into how they've been functioning as roommates since Tamara moved out and Celina moved in.

Living together is one thing, but being partners too can be a lot, and the high-stress situation doesn't help.

What's scary to consider is that they may be the candidates for "officers down."

It sounds like Nolan is the one who says it, so chances are he's in the clear.

Of course, we also have Lopez and Harper on the scene; they are their usual badass selves.

They're working toward containing the situation and taking people down, and they got the jump on the rival mob thing.

We have a few pictures that show them off.

And we also have a photo of Wes appearing very serious as he takes a phone call. So what if Angela is one of the officers down?

Sergeant Grey is also at the scene, and we get multiple pictures featuring him.

Over to you, Rookie Fanatics. Who do you think may be in danger? Share your theories with us below.

An all-new The Rookie airs Tuesday at 9/8c on ABC. You can stream the following day on Hulu.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is an insomniac who spends late nights and early mornings binge-watching way too many shows and binge-drinking way too much tea. Her eclectic taste makes her an unpredictable viewer with an appreciation for complex characters, diverse representation, dynamic duos, compelling stories, and guilty pleasures. You'll definitely find her obsessively live-tweeting, waxing poetic, and chatting up fellow Fanatics and readers. Follow her on X.