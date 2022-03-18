Tom Bergeron Shades Dancing With the Stars Amid Shake-up: Karma's a Bitch!

Tom Bergeron is opening up to the recent shake-up behind-the-scenes at Dancing With the Stars.

Deadline recently reported that Executive Producer, Andrew Llinares had stepped down from the show after five seasons.

The hit ABC reality series has experienced many changes while Andrew was in power, including the firings of hosts Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

A fan asked Bergeron his thoughts on Andrew exiting the series, and he elicited the following response via Twitter:

Karma's a bitch!

The post was accompanied by a wink emoji.

Bergeron has opened up about his firing several times since it all played out in 2019.

He spent 14 years as a host, so it's only natural to have thoughts about the series.

Bergeron spoke with the late Bob Saget on his podcast, Bob Saget's Here for You, and opened up about the events leading up to his exit, including the addition of Sean Spicer as a contestant.

"Whether it was somebody I voted for or didn't, I didn't think a political person was an appropriate booking for the show, but also for the time we were going to be on, which was really on the cusp of the presidential election campaign, so we differed on that," he explained.

"I was public about that. I don't think that sat well with the producer or the network."

Bergeron also hinted that he did not like the show at the time of his exit.

"The show that I left was not the show that I loved. So at the end of the season that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew," he shared.

"So I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted because I felt it was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads."

"It was great to have Erin [Andrews] at my side because she and I just kind of locked arms and did the show."

What are your thoughts on Bergeron's response?

Hit the comments.

