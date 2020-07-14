Dancing With the Stars Stunner: Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Both Fired

Dancing With the Stars will make a splashy return to ABC fall, but it will be without its two beloved hosts.

Yes, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews have been fired from the hit reality series.

Bergeron dropped the news of his firing on Twitter Monday night.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” Bergeron wrote, before thanking the show for having him:

“It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made.

"That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

ABC and BBC Studios later confirmed the departure of Bergeron, and revealed that Andrews was also stepping down from the show.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family.

"As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom.

"Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Bergeron has been with the series since its debut in 2005, and has worked with a variety of co-hosts over the years.

Andrews first debuted on the show in 2014.

Dancing with the Stars is currently slated to return in the fall, returning to the Mondays at 8/7c slot.

Despite showing some strong resilience last season, the series has been steadily declining in the ratings for years.

It's likely that producers are looking to rejig the format to appeal to a wider audience.

Given that the series will feature celebrities dancing with pros, there will likely need to be a certain level of social distancing, meaning that it could prove difficult to get the season off the ground.

The Bachelorette is reportedly in production for a fall launch, and if that show can make it work, we're sure DWTS will work.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.