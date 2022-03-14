TV Ratings: Transplant Remains Low; The Courtship Plunges

NBC's revamped Sunday schedule got some more bad news on Sunday.

The Weakest Link returned with just 1.5 million total viewers and a 0.2 rating

The numbers are way down from its freshman season, casting a dark cloud over its future on NBC.

The Courtship, a new dating reality series, slipped to 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating -- around 40% vs. its premiere,

Transplant closed out the night at 1.1 million viewers and a 0.1 rating, steady with its premiere.

The show has already been renewed in Canada, but NBC will probably not air the third season at these levels.

ABC's winning combination of American Idol (6.4 million/0.9 rating) and The Rookie (3.2 million viewers/0.4 rating) were both down, but still strong.

Over on CBS, The Equalizer (6.7 million/0.6 rating) and SWAT (4.1 million/0.5 rating) held up well, while NCIS: Los Angeles (5.2 million/0.4 rating) dipped a tenth as it awaits word on its future.

FOX's The Simpsons (1.1 million/0.3 rating), The Great North (0.7 million/0.2 rating), Family Guy (1 million/0.3 rating), and Bob's Burgers (0.9 million/0.3 rating) tied their series lows.

The CW's coverage of the Critics Choice Awards managed 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.