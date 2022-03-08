Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 10

How did the gang navigate the end of summer?

All American Season 4 Episode 10 kicked off college times for our lead characters, and it was clear there were a lot of changes.

Spencer had to adjust to the grueling workout schedule that found him struggling to keep up with classes.

Meanwhile, Olivia was excited about her new job, but she realized there was more to it than she anticipated.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.