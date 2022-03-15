Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 11

Did Spencer get a handle on his football schedule?

All American Season 4 Episode 11 found the teenager at college, struggling with all of the changes in his life.

Meanwhile, Billy was settling into his new role and found inspiration from an unlikely source.

Elsewhere, Olivia and Jordan embarked on a mission to find Olivia's sponsor.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.