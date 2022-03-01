Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 9

at .

Did Spencer manage to have fun?

Sponsorship opportunities hung over his summer like a dark cloud on All American Season 4 Episode 9 as his friends partied their days away.

Spencer's Sponsors - All American Season 4 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Coop and Patience took a major step in their relationship, but Olivia had to step in to help.

Elsewhere, Laura was at her breaking point when she realized Billy was struggling.

Watch All American Season 4 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

All American Season 4 Episode 9 Quotes

Olivia: Maybe I'll be as good with a pen as you are with a football.
Spencer: Probably better.

When Pops rubs his nose like that, that's when you know he's bluffing.

Billy

