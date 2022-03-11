Watch Bull Online: Season 6 Episode 14

Did Chunk manage to navigate his new relationship?

On Bull Season 6 Episode 14, the new woman in his life introduced him to her demanding mother.

Meanwhile, Bull worked with an agoraphobic client to bring a wrongful death suit against the alleged killer of his aunt.

Taylor forged a connection with the new client, but quickly realized something was amiss.

Use the video above to watch Bull online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.