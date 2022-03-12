Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 4 Episode 1

How did Mel and Maggie bounce back?

Charmed (2018) Season 4 Episode 1 picked up several months following Macy's death.

There was a wedge between the two sisters as they clearly wanted to do different things.

However, a mysterious connection with someone new left them wondering whether there was someone else out there like them.

Use the video above to watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.