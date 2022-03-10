Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 15

Did Dylan's cop instincts help him?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 15, he suspected a patient of being a drug dealer.

Meanwhile, Will had to decide how to spend his whistleblower settlement, and someone close to him had an idea.

Elsewhere, Charles and Vanessa helped a patient who believed she was infested with parasites.

