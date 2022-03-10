Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 15

at .

Did Dylan's cop instincts help him?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 15, he suspected a patient of being a drug dealer.

Hard Truth - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Will had to decide how to spend his whistleblower settlement, and someone close to him had an idea.

Elsewhere, Charles and Vanessa helped a patient who believed she was infested with parasites.

Watch Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 15 Quotes

Maggie: By law, you shouldn't have gone digging through the contents of this bag once we had her ID.
Scott: I can't just ignore this.
Maggie: I don't know, Dylan, sometimes I think you're all mixed up about what uniform you're wearing.

Scott: Maggie, did you check out the contents of her bag?
Maggie: No. [Scott takes bag] We already have an ID. What are you doing?
Scott: Maggie. I think Malania here might be a drug dealer.

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 15

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 15 Photos

Dealing With Parasites - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 15
Sharon's News - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 15
A Financial Windfall - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 15
Will's Settlement - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 15
Making a Decision / Tall - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 15
  1. Chicago Med
  2. Chicago Med Season 7
  3. Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 15
  4. Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 15