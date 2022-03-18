Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 12

Did Nick and Meredith take their relationship to the next level?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 12, the pair made their way to a cabin for the weekend.

However, there was trouble at home when Winston and Maggie looked after Meredith's kids.

Meanwhile, Amelia and Kai grew closer as Link wondered whether he and Amelia were truly over.

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.