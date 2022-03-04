Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 14

Who won?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 14 found New York in danger following the rolling blackout.

With the city crippled, Stabler joined forces with an unlikely face to stay one step ahead of Wheatley.

Meanwhile, Jet and Malachi set out on a dangerous mission to get some answers.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.