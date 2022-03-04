Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 14

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 14 found New York in danger following the rolling blackout.

Wheatley's Path of Destruction - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 14

With the city crippled, Stabler joined forces with an unlikely face to stay one step ahead of Wheatley.

Meanwhile, Jet and Malachi set out on a dangerous mission to get some answers.

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 14 Online

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 14 Quotes

Mayor's aide: What do you think we should do? Should we give Wheatley his son?
Stabler: Absolutely not.
Aide: Would you rather we give him your soul?

Wheatley: I want my son, Richard Jr, released from prison and brought to me.
Bell: And I want my undercover back that you murdered.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 14

