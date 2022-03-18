Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 16

Did the task force make the break in the case they needed?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 16, more details about the Marcy Organization came to the forefront.

When the murder of a lawyer and her client pointed to the company, Stabler struck while the iron was hot.

Meanwhile, Bell reminded Nova who she really worked for.

Did it help in the end?

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.