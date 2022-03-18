Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 16

at .

Did the task force make the break in the case they needed?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 16, more details about the Marcy Organization came to the forefront.

Benson Confronts Stabler - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 15

When the murder of a lawyer and her client pointed to the company, Stabler struck while the iron was hot.

Meanwhile, Bell reminded Nova who she really worked for.

Did it help in the end?

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 16 Quotes

Angelica: If he knew I was talking to you...
Beth: Everything between us is entirely confidential.

Stabler: It just feels like betrayal. I know what I'm doing is right but I can't shake the feeling that I'm betraying these people even though they're the ones who are betraying their oath.
Therapist: Tell me more about what's behind this feeling.
Stabler: My father.
Therapist: What does he have to say?
Stabler: Nothing. He's been dead about 30 years.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 16

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 16 Photos

Maldonado on the Case - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 16
Jett Helps Investigate - Law & Order: Organized Crimes Season 2 Episode 16
Taking Down A New Gang - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 16
A Murdered Lawyer - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 16
Going Deeper Undercover - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 16
A New Role / Tall - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 16
  1. Law & Order: Organized Crime
  2. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2
  3. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 16
  4. Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 16