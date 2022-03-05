Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 4 Episode 15

at .

Who poisoned Magnum?

On Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 15, the private investigator learned that he had just eight hours to live.

Magnum in Trouble - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 15

A sudden twist of fate left him searching for Shima's son to find the antidote.

As the mission gathered steam, Higgins was forced to confess the truth about her feelings for him.

What did it solve?

Watch Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch Magnum P.I. online via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 15 Quotes

I'm not going to kill you, Mr. Magnum. I killed you five minutes ago.

Osi [to Magnum]

Tower. It's good to see you're not in prison but are out doing what you love -- hovering.

Magnum [to Tower]

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 15

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 15 Photos

Tug of War - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 15
On Magnum's Team - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 15
Magnum in Trouble - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 15
Finding Antidote - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 15
Helping Magnum - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 15
Temporary Partner - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 15
  1. Magnum P.I.
  2. Magnum P.I. Season 4
  3. Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 15
  4. Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 4 Episode 15