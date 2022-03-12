Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 4 Episode 16

at .

Did Magnum and Higgins locate a kid before it was too late?

On Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 16, the mother of a suspected bomber turned to the pair for answers.

Tug of War - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 15

But she also dropped a bombshell on the pair:

She wanted them to turn her son into the authorities.

Magnum and Higgins both had differing views on the situation at hand.

Watch Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Magnum P.I. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 16 Quotes

Higgins: Are you sure it's [Ryder]?
Nora: Believe me, I wish I wasn't.

Maleah: Why are we doing this again?
Higgins: "Running Diamond Head is the key to an ass that doesn't quit" were your exact words, I believe.
Maleah: Yeah, that sounds like something I'd say.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 16

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 16 Photos

Counseling Magnum - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 16
Conflicted Bomber - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 16
T.C.'s Mistake - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 16
Juliet's Friend - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 16
Finding the Answer - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 16
Shoveling It - Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 16
  1. Magnum P.I.
  2. Magnum P.I. Season 4
  3. Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 16
  4. Watch Magnum P.I. Online: Season 4 Episode 16