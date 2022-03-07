Watch Outlander Online: Season 6 Episode 1

Who returned to cause drama for Jamie and Claire?

On Outlander Season 6 Episode 1, there was a lot to unpack when a former face arrived to settle on the Ridge.

With Jamie's authority in question, it was down to those around him to help him through a tough scenario.

Meanwhile, Claire found a way to deal with her trauma that ruffled a lot of feathers.

Use the video above to watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.