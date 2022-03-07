Watch Outlander Online: Season 6 Episode 1

Who returned to cause drama for Jamie and Claire?

On Outlander Season 6 Episode 1, there was a lot to unpack when a former face arrived to settle on the Ridge.

Roger and Brianna at the Cabin - Outlander

With Jamie's authority in question, it was down to those around him to help him through a tough scenario.

Meanwhile, Claire found a way to deal with her trauma that ruffled a lot of feathers.

Watch Outlander Season 6 Episode 1 Online

Outlander Season 6 Episode 1 Quotes

The name Lucifer brings to mind the burning fires of hell. Are you going to use the phosphorous to light the fire?

Malva

Tom: Is there a schoolhouse on the ridge?
Roger: No, not yet. But we do intend to build one. For now, I've been teachin' the wee lad his letters.
Tom: As long as there's a church. A man must surely build a house for God before building a home for himself.
Roger: Aye, well, we don't have a church yet, either. But that sounds like something my father would have said. He was a minister. Of course, he was Presbyterian. My side of the family was Protestant.
Tom: I'm not Catholic. There were some of us at Ardsmuir who merely wanted Scotland's interests best served rather than the Pope's.

Outlander Season 6 Episode 1

