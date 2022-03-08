Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Did the train manage to understand the aftermath of the power struggle?

On Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 7, a shocking development left Layton feeling like his place on the train could be expendable.

What are you up to, Dubs? - Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Wilford made a discovery that could help or hinder his operation.

Elsewhere, a new mystery kicked off when someone was kidnapped on the train.

What did everybody learn?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 7 Quotes

Layton: Where is here?
Till: This is Snowpiercer.
Layton: This is not Snowpiercer.
Till: No, it is. And it isn't. You'll recognize people, but they're not the same as they are out there.
Layton: You're the same. Sort of.
Till: I'm a librarian. And I know things.

Layton: I have to wake up.
Till: Hey, buddy, you got to get your shit together, ok? You're not dreaming. You're dying.

