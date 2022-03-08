Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Did the train manage to understand the aftermath of the power struggle?

On Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 7, a shocking development left Layton feeling like his place on the train could be expendable.

Meanwhile, Wilford made a discovery that could help or hinder his operation.

Elsewhere, a new mystery kicked off when someone was kidnapped on the train.

What did everybody learn?

Use the video above to watch Snowpiercer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.