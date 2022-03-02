Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did the truth come out about the Inverse Society?

On Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 6, the drama hit a boiling point when Chrissie and Lois uncovered more secrets about the mystical planet.

Jonathan in Danger - Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Lana and Sarah tried to comfort one another after the fallout from Sarah's birthday party.

Elsewhere, Jordan noticed something suspicious about his brother's abilities.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

Clark: The pendant you came here with, what is it, exactly?
Bizarro Clark: It's an artifact as old as time, born when our worlds split. Paired with its counterpart, it can elevate the possessor into godhood.

Clark: And that's when you arrived in the mines?
Bizarro Clark: Where I was stuck for days... weakened by the X-Kryptonite. And now, I'm stuck once again... because of you.
Clark: Not because of me. Because you killed innocent people--two teenagers.
Bizarro Clark: Only by necessity.
Clark: You almost killed my friend.
Bizarro Clark: He attacked me.
Clark: You tried to kill me!
Bizarro Clark: Because I needed those visions to stop!

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 6

