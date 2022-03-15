Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 1 Episode 10

at .

Which side did Thony choose in the end?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 10, our heroine needed a way out, and considered ditching Armon for the FBI.

Heartbroken Thony - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 10

However, she tried to manipulate Garrett into giving Arman a way out.

With a plan locked and loaded, it was down to Thony to pull it off.

Did her risk reap rewards?

Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 10 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

Hayak: You could have told me what you were really doing. You chose not to. You found a buyer and negotiated a price. You betrayed me.
Arman: When you gave that hotel to Isabel and Ben, you betrayed me.

If you don’t fully comply, you will be locked out.

Agent Russo

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 10

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 10 Photos

Heartbroken Thony - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 10
Boss Lady Nadia - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 10
A Way Out-Vertical - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 10
Making the Deal - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 10
Undercover Fiona - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 10
Trust Me - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 10
