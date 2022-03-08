Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 1 Episode 9

Did Thony get her wish?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 9, she returned to the U.S. from Mexico with Luca.

Going home - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 9

She did so without Arman's help, leading to a greater divide between the two.

Meanwhile, Garrett tried to prove to Arman that he could help, but there were some big roadblocks.

Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 9 Online

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

Arman: You did it.
Thony: No, we did it. If it hadn’t been for you bring us here…

Come back to me, Armando. (opens his eyes). Stay with me!

Nadia

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 9

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 9 Photos

Passing Border Control - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 9
Going home - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 9
Getting Fake Passports - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 9
Hearing from Arman - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 9
Talking to Thony - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 9
Betrayed by Agent Russo - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 9
