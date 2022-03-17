Watch The Flash Online: Season 8 Episode 7

Did Barry and Kramer manage to work together?

The pair found themselves in danger when a criminal invaded the GCPD on The Flash Season 8 Episode 7.

Meanwhile, Caitlin learned a valuable lesson while out with Snow and Mark.

Elsewhere, the return of Iris and Barry's kids from the future threatened to derail everything.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.