Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 10

What measures did Salen take?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 10, the drama in the hospital was at a high when it emerged that the other surgical staff joined Lim.

Glassman Joins the Movement - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 10

Meanwhile, the team treated a liver transplant patient whose donor unwittingly gave him cancer.

Elsewhere, Jordan, Asher, and Andrews looked for a surgical solution to remove a pregnant surrogate's cancer.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 10 Quotes

Grace: The baby is fine. I've done this five times.
Jordan: You all have five kids at home? Wow.
Other Woman: Oh, we're not a couple. Grace is my surrogate.

Glassman: Apologize and save your career.
Shaun: She will not say yes.
Glassman: Oh yes, she will. You're on the poster. What's she gonna do, drag you kicking and screaming out of the hospital? That would be terrible PR.

