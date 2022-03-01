Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 8

at .

Was there a way back for Shaun and Lea?

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 8 picked up following Shaun's decision to halt the wedding.

Salen Stands Firm - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 8

They were both forced to reevaluate their relationship.

Meanwhile, the team debated their opinions on plastic surgery as Lim hoped to expose Salen's cover-up.

What went down?

Watch The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 8 Quotes

Pharmacist: I warned you this would happen if you made these changes.
Salen: That's not how I remember it.
Pharmacist: You do realize I kept notes of every meeting, copies of every email?
Salen: You've never sued anyone before, have you? I've sued and been sued by everyone including the gardener who does my rose bushes. So if I were you I would stop arguing and start negotiating.
Pharmacist: I want my job. I deserve it.
Salen: No you don't. You killed a baby. So that's why you're going to agree to this severance and sign this paper that is legally binding agreeing to go away and keep your mouth shut.

Glassman: Whatever you're thinking of doing, don't.
Lim: She's gonna lecture us on our professional duties? A baby is dead because of her narcissistic need to be a disruptor instead of an administrator.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 8

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 8 Photos

Lea Talks to Glassman - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 8
A Complicated Surgery - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 8
Salen Stands Firm - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 8
The Last Straw - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 8
Lim Recruits Allies - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 8
Plastic Surgery - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 8
  1. The Good Doctor
  2. The Good Doctor Season 5
  3. The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 8
  4. Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 8