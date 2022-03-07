Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 1

at .

How did Elizabeth feel about her return to Hope Valley?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 1, our heroine made her way back home after spending time with her family.

The Happy Couple - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12

Upon her return, she quickly realized that a lot had changed, and she had to navigate some different social circles.

Meanwhile, Lucas eagerly anticipated the beginning of his courtship with Elizabeth.

Watch When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 1 Quotes

Lee: You love me.
Rosemary: [chuckles] What do I need to do? Write it on the front page in a big banner headline? Because I will!
Lee: You should.
Rosemary: Don't dare me.

I just had a talk about this with the Canfields. Things are changing around here. That's why the election for mayor is so important. We don't want that happening, we gotta do something about it. Simple as that.

Bill

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 1

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 1 Photos

A Little Song and Dance Routine - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 1
Welcome to Hope Valley May Su - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 1
Sporting a Stache - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 1
Hope Valley's Future Mayor? - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 1
Bill Doesn't Seem Happy - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 1
Elizabeth Smiles Brightly - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 1
  1. When Calls the Heart
  2. When Calls the Heart Season 9
  3. When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 1
  4. Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 1