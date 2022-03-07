Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 1

How did Elizabeth feel about her return to Hope Valley?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 1, our heroine made her way back home after spending time with her family.

Upon her return, she quickly realized that a lot had changed, and she had to navigate some different social circles.

Meanwhile, Lucas eagerly anticipated the beginning of his courtship with Elizabeth.

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.