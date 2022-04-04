Bob’s Burgers Movie Serves Up New Trailer: What’s It About?

The Belchers are taking over the big screen!

The Bob's Burgers Movie will hit theaters on May 29,2022, and fans of the franchise got their first taste of what's ahead on the flick with a new trailer.

The big-screen feature is described as an "animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series."

The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer.

While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant.

As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

It sure sounds like a great plot, and based on the official trailer, it seems like the necessary next step for the franchise.

Bob's Burgers is currently in its 12th season on FOX and has already landed a pickup for next season.

The show has been a solid performer for FOX since the beginning, so it will be exciting to see if viewers embrace the franchise on the big screen.

Fellow animation domination comedy The Simpsons released a big-screen adventure in 2007 that grossed over $500 million at the box office.

The voice talent for the movie includes Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, and Kevin Kline.

The film was directed by Loren Bouchard & Bernard Derriman. The screenplay is by Loren Bouchard & Nora Smith.

The producers are Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith, and Janelle Momary.

The flick was announced way back in 2017 and was set for a release in 2020, but like most things in that time period, it was delayed.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.