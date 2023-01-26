Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons Renewed for 2 More Seasons at FOX

at .

Big news from FOX today as the independent broadcast network has confirmed pickups for Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons.

All three shows have nabbed rare two-season pickups.

The news keeps Bob's Burgers on the air through Season 15, Family Guy through Season 23, and The Simpsons through Season 36.

Bob's Burgers Halloween

The renewals are not surprising. All three shows remain solid, with delayed viewing factored in.

"With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites," Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming for FOX Entertainment, said in a statement.

Stewie in Paris - Family Guy

"Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob's Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics."

Added 20th Television Animation EVP Marci Proietto:

"Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy and 250 episodes of Bob's Burgers, we couldn't be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation."

"Our relationship with Fox over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that FOX is doubling down on each of these iconic shows."

A Future Tale - The Simpsons

FOX has a stacked animated slate, which already includes The Great North and Housebroken, as well as the upcoming Krapopolis and Grimsburg.

Both of the new shows have already secured Season 2 renewals, highlighting that animated series remain solid performers for the network.

The network's live-action slate is still awaiting word on pickups, with 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star slam dunks for renewal.

Accused, Alert, The Resident, The Cleaning Lady, Welcome to Flatch, Call Me Kat, and Fantasy Island are all on the bubble.

Accused Ava -Ava and Lucie Season 1 Episode 2

What are your thoughts on the renewals?

Hit the comments below.

29 TV Children Who Are Wiser Than Their Years
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , , ,

Family Guy Quotes

Brian: Stewie?
Stewie: Yeah?
Brian: It's not your fault.
Stewie: What?
Brian: It's not your fault.
Stewie: I know.
Brian: It's not your fault.
Stewie: (annoyed) I know.
Brian: No Stewie, Stewie. It's not your fault.
Stewie: Don't do this to me man, not you man.
Brian: It's not your fault.
Stewie: Screw you, cut it out man!
Brian: It's not your fault.
Stewie: (cries) Why is it so hard? I didn't know it was going to be so hard. (cries)

[disappointedly] You wanna hurt me? Go right ahead if it makes ya feel any better. I'm an easy target. Yeah. You're right. I talk too much. I also listen too much. I could be a cold-hearted cynic like you, but I don't like to hurt people's feelings. Well, you think what you want about me. I'm not changin'. I like me. My kids like me. My friends like me. 'Cause I'm the real article. What you see is what you get.

Peter

Family Guy

Family Guy Photos

Show Bars Collage - Shameless
A Castaway Parody - Family Guy
Snack Captain - Family Guy
Dating a Carny - Family Guy
Public Disgrace - Family Guy
Stewie in Paris - Family Guy

Family Guy Videos

Family Guy Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher With Emotional Eulogy
Family Guy Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher With Emotional Eulogy
Family Guy Season 15 on DVD - Relive the Fun Starting with this Exclusive Deleted Scene!
Family Guy Season 15 on DVD - Relive the Fun Starting with this Exclusive Deleted Scene!
New Family Guy Opening
New Family Guy Opening
  1. Family Guy
  2. Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons Renewed for 2 More Seasons at FOX