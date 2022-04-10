Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul To Reprise Breaking Bad Roles on Better Call Saul

The final season of Better Call Saul will feature a huge Breaking Bad connection.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who starred as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad, are reprising their roles during Better Call Saul Season 6.

The news dropped Paleyfest, while AMC followed it up with a first-look photo.

Cranston and Paul last shared the screen on the Breaking Bad follow-up movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which was released in 2019.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” co-creator Peter Gould said on the Paleyfest panel.

“How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

“If you can believe it, there’s more,” star Bob Odenkirk teased, but Gould interjected before he got a chance to tell fans what to expect, likely to avoid spoilers.

The final season is set to premiere April 18 on AMC and AMC+ and will bring the franchise full circle.

Vince Gilligan recently told Deadline that he would be putting this universe on pause for the foreseeable future.

”I love these characters, I love this world,” Gould said of a potential spinoff.

“Maybe someday, but personally I’m going to take a little break from that world and try something else, just to prove that I can.”

Said Gilligan: “I think that’s my answer too. There are stories left to tell, but it’s not proving something to the world, it’s about proving something to yourself."

"That thing I’m working on, hopefully someone will want to buy it, someone will want to make it.”

Better Call Saul will wrap its run later this year on AMC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.