Chicago Fire: Original Star in Talks to Return for "Best Finale Ever"

There's been a void on Chicago Fire ever since Jesse Spencer exited after 10 seasons as Matt Casey.

We have some good news, Chicago Fire fans.

Jesse Spencer is in talks to return for the final episode of Chicago Fire Season 10.

“That would be amazing. That would be a coup for our show if we could talk Jesse into coming back,” showrunner Derek Haas revealed to TV Line during a press day for the beloved series.

“So status on that is all systems looking good. And yes, I talked to him last week so I’m very hopeful that that’s going happen.”

Haas reiterated that he didn't want to “promise anything until cameras are rolling… but it is our great expectation that we will see both Casey and [his girlfriend] Brett in the [season] finale, because giant, big exciting things are going to be happening."

"This will be the best finale ever, I’ll go ahead and say it.”

If you watch Chicago Fire online, you know Casey had many reasons for leaving, but he left behind friends and a love interest.

His arc was far from over, so this return could bring all of these storylines to a close.

“I realized I’ve been doing TV for a long time. I added it up, and I think this year is my 18th year of network television,” Spencer said during a Zoom press conference in October when news of his exit broke.

“I called [showrunner] Derek [Haas] and broke him the news, said I thought it was time to leave the show, and he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes."

"It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there’s some family that I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time.”

“I was, of course, wanting to talk Jesse into staying and coming back,” Haas added.

“But I was very happy that he gave us five more episodes than just saying at the end of a season, which happens sometimes, too, like, ‘I’m out.’"

"That let us bring back a storyline from Season 1, which I know Jesse was excited about when we pitched it to him, to bring back the Darden boys and really tie in the pilot to Jesse’s leaving.”

The OneChicago universe is no stranger to bringing beloved faces back, so let's hope this one becomes a reality.

Chicago Fire is already renewed for Season 11, and currently airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.