Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 4-11-22: Double Wedding, Double Shock

Brace yourself, Days of Our Lives fanatics. Your favorite characters are in for quite a shock this week.

Devilish shenanigans are a given on Days of Our Lives during the week of 4-11-22, but that's not the only thing going on.

While the demon is planning to wreak havoc at Ben and Ciara's gender reveal party, Xander is in for another shock when he and Gwen discover they're in a double wedding and who the other lucky couple is.

The spoiler video stops short of showing us what the Devil is up to, instead depicting a happy celebration filled with family and friends.

While I'm not a big fan of Ben and Ciara or this storyline, at least we'll finally have a big family scene!

Thanks to COVID restrictions and a small budget, Days of Our Lives hasn't had a proper party in years.

That's more exciting than whatever disaster is going to befall everyone at this party.

With any luck, that'll be the Devil's last hurrah, and then it'll be banished permanently from Salem.

This story has dragged on too long, and the idea of the demon possessing an unborn baby is as annoying as it is creepy. But if the family bands together to expel the Devil from Salem, it might be worth it.

As for the child's birth gender, I'm betting on male. Both Ben and Ciara have had dreams about raising a boy named after Bo, and Days of Our Lives is rarely subtle about these things. I wonder how Clyde will feel about that, though. Will the child have to be named Beauregard Clyde to make him happy?

Please scroll down to check out the complete collection of spoiler photos for Days of Our Lives during the week of 4-11-22.

A desperate Xander tries to get through to Sarah.

Xander's determination to get the real Sarah back should tell Gwen that she's lost, full stop.

Maybe it has since she's equally determined to make sure Sarah never regains her memories or even her sense of identity.

Since the new drug seems to have turned Sarah into a young child, Xander will have a hard time breaking through, but let's hope he does it soon. This campy story needs to come to an end ASAP.

Tony informs Anna her future looks bleak.

This story has me longing for the days when Anna carried Tony's ashes around in an urn in her purse.

Tony should have far more sympathy for Anna. It's almost as if he likes having an excuse to quasi-betray her.

The only way to salvage this is for Tony to have turned out to have been taken over by Andre again. Otherwise, he's just being cruel.

Victor presents Sonny with a life-changing offer.

Victor needs a Titan CEO since Philip is MIA and Brady is busy trying to help Chloe break up Craig and Leo. So Sonny is the logical choice.

What ISN'T logical, though, is for Sonny to stay in Salem while Will continues to live in Arizona.

We already had almost a year of Eric refusing to come home from Africa, leaving Nicole in relationship limbo. I hope we're not headed that way with Sonny and Will too!

Gabi seeks Rafe's help to get rid of Ava.

Gabi is one of my least favorite characters, but Ava is worse.

Ava needs to be held accountable for the false evidence she planted against Rafe and exposed for the cold-hearted villain she is, and Gabi is the perfect person to do this.

Of course, Rafe will try to hold her back, but Gabi won't listen. Bring it on, Gabi!

Paulina comforts a heartbroken Chanel.

I wish Paulina and Chanel would realize what's going on here.

It's an awfully big coincidence that both Johnny and Allie declared that Chanel was the love of their life, only to coldly inform her they were mistaken within a few days.

The Devil has it in for Chanel for some reason, and if anyone can make it back off, it's Mama P.

The gender reveal party for Ben and Ciara's baby takes a devilish turn.

What is the Devil going to do now? Make Ciara go into labor so it can swoop in and rush the child off to Hell?

Or is it going to mess with the cake and turn it into something gross?

Either way, this better be the beginning of the end of this awful story.

Chloe and Brady urge Nancy to stall her divorce from Craig.

Yeah, that's not happening.

I'm sorry that Chloe doesn't want Craig to be with Leo. She's probably right that Leo is a con artist who will take Craig for everything he's worth. But Craig has told her countless times to back off and let him live his life.

And Chloe's latest plan involves Nancy throwing away her self-respect to keep a man tied to her who does not love her the way she wants and deserves to be loved. I hope Nancy tells her where she can go with this idiotic idea.

Gabi goes undercover to get the goods on Ava.

Spoilers say Ava will be arrested again soon. Please, soap gods, let it happen!

Gabi has been awful to Ava, but now that it's turned out she was right, she needs to win this one.

Hopefully, she'll get what she needs without having to engage in the Salem tradition of hiding under a bed to avoid being caught snooping, though. That's getting old.

Eric Brady returns to Salem.

Is Eric a priest like he was two months ago or not?

If he managed to keep his collar on, maybe he could put the final nail in the Devil's coffin. And this time, stick around to make sure the exorcism worked.

It would be a nice bonus if he talked some sense into Belle before she throws her marriage away, but it may be too late.

As he and Gwen prepare for their double wedding, Xander is taken aback to learn the identity of the other couple.

According to spoilers, Xander and Gwen share the altar with Craig and Leo.

Xander doesn't know Craig, but he has crossed paths with Leo before, and it has been unpleasant.

Will Xander be the next one to try to stop Craig from tying the knot? At this rate, Craig will be eager to go back to New York City to get away from all these people putting their noses in his business!

Days of Our Lives airs on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes or watch online on Peacock TV on weeknights after 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.