Days of Our Lives Surprise: Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso Returning as Bo and Hope on Beyond Salem

Peacock is taking viewers beyond salem again.

The streaming service announced Monday that Days of Lives: Beyond Salem had been renewed for a second season.

The series will return with five all-new episodes premiering on July 11th.

New episodes will drop daily from July 11-15, 2022.

The new season will feature the return of cherished Days supercouple Bo and Hope played by the iconic actors who originated the roles, Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell.

The second season will also include plenty of familiar faces (both past and present) including Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, and Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson.

Also returning is Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

As for what brings these people together, here's the official logline:

In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of our Lives once again go “Beyond Salem!” as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime!

Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives.

The next chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM is story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama – and it all connects back to a plot that long-time “DOOL” fans will surely remember.

“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Peacock again to produce a second chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM,” said Executive Producer Ken Corday.

“Being able to build off of the storylines from Days of our Lives to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!”

Alfonso exited Days of Our Lives back in 2020 after 37 years, with the star saying that it was time for a new chapter.

There were several reports at the time about bad blood between Alfonso and the show due to some big changes.

As for Reckell, his character, Bo, was killed off in 2015, so we're sure there will be a lot of drama on tap to explain his return.

