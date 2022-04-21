FBI: Missy Peregrym Promises Fans She'll Return as Series Confirms Temporary New Team Member

at .

FBI fans were thrown for quite the loop during FBI Season 4 Episode 18, airing earlier this week.

As previously reported, the episode said goodbye to Maggie as series star Missy Peregrym went on maternity leave from the CBS juggernaut.

If you watch FBI online, you know the episode found Maggie caught up in a terrifying situation when she was exposed to Sarin gas.

Hoping for Recovery - FBI Season 4 Episode 18

At the hospital, Maggie was unconscious but was given a reasonable chance for a full recovery.

“I don’t know if you can hear me, but the doctor said you just need to get some rest, and then you can come back to work because I need you to come back to work,” OA (Zeeko Zaki) was seen telling his partner.

“Because you’re not checking out on me. I’m not gonna allow it. Do you understand me? I’m here, and I’m going to be here for you, OK? Because I need you. I need you. I can’t do this without you. I don’t want to do this without you.”

Now, Peregrym is opening up about her short-term departure.

Making a Change - FBI Season 4 Episode 18

“Hi, you guys, I just wanted to say that today is my last day of Season 4, so don’t be afraid when you see this last episode,” Peregrym says in a video released on the official FBI Twitter page (see below).

“I promise you I am coming back next season. I’m having a baby, and I’m really grateful to be a part of the show and have a family, so I will see you next season."

"Thank you for watching our show.”

FBI has yet to land a formal pickup for Season 5 at CBS, but the series is performing well enough to guarantee a renewal.

TV Line is reporting that Shantel VanSanten (For All Mankind, One Tree Hill) will recur on the final episodes of FBI Season 4.

VanSanten's Nina already appeared on the show earlier this month, and will be sticking around until the conclusion of the season.

Becca Butcher Tall - The Boys

What are your thoughts on the video and the temporary new team member?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of FBI on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

FBI Quotes

Maggie: I never saw Emmett Grant, but I can't get him out of my head
OA: A lot of people made it out of that building because of you. That matters.

OA: I haven't seen grenades like these since West Point.
Maggie: These are U.S. Army?
OA: Not anymore. They got way more high tech stuff now.

FBI

FBI Photos

Hoping for Recovery - FBI Season 4 Episode 18
At Maggie's Side - FBI Season 4 Episode 18
Making a Change - FBI Season 4 Episode 18
OA Tries to Save Maggie - FBI Season 4 Episode 18
Deadly Sarin Gas - FBI
A New Leaf - FBI
  1. FBI
  2. FBI: Missy Peregrym Promises Fans She'll Return as Series Confirms Temporary New Team Member