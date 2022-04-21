FBI: Missy Peregrym Promises Fans She'll Return as Series Confirms Temporary New Team Member

FBI fans were thrown for quite the loop during FBI Season 4 Episode 18, airing earlier this week.

As previously reported, the episode said goodbye to Maggie as series star Missy Peregrym went on maternity leave from the CBS juggernaut.

If you watch FBI online, you know the episode found Maggie caught up in a terrifying situation when she was exposed to Sarin gas.

At the hospital, Maggie was unconscious but was given a reasonable chance for a full recovery.

“I don’t know if you can hear me, but the doctor said you just need to get some rest, and then you can come back to work because I need you to come back to work,” OA (Zeeko Zaki) was seen telling his partner.

“Because you’re not checking out on me. I’m not gonna allow it. Do you understand me? I’m here, and I’m going to be here for you, OK? Because I need you. I need you. I can’t do this without you. I don’t want to do this without you.”

Now, Peregrym is opening up about her short-term departure.

“Hi, you guys, I just wanted to say that today is my last day of Season 4, so don’t be afraid when you see this last episode,” Peregrym says in a video released on the official FBI Twitter page (see below).

“I promise you I am coming back next season. I’m having a baby, and I’m really grateful to be a part of the show and have a family, so I will see you next season."

"Thank you for watching our show.”

Missy Peregrym aka Maggie has a special message for the #FBIFam. ❤️ Send her your love and congratulations down below! pic.twitter.com/A4SgxBFIcX — FBI (@FBICBS) April 20, 2022

FBI has yet to land a formal pickup for Season 5 at CBS, but the series is performing well enough to guarantee a renewal.

TV Line is reporting that Shantel VanSanten (For All Mankind, One Tree Hill) will recur on the final episodes of FBI Season 4.

VanSanten's Nina already appeared on the show earlier this month, and will be sticking around until the conclusion of the season.

What are your thoughts on the video and the temporary new team member?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of FBI on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

