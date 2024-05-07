FBI Season 6 Episode 11 Review: No One Left Behind

This was a much-overdue showcase for OA that finally addressed the effects of his time with the Army in Afghanistan.

Not surprisingly, a case involving several Taliban on FBI Season 6 Episode 11 stirred things up for him.

And, frankly, you can never go wrong with a guest turn by Kate Burton portraying a weaselly politician.

It wasn't readily apparent why the FBI even got called in on an abduction of a random guy from his apartment building.

It must have been because NYPD discovered his boss was Leo Grant, the world's third-richest man, and they didn't want the inevitable pressure from above. Or maybe they passed it off because Tyler had wealthy parents, which would also lead to outside interference.

OA was just relieved to get a call about any case so he would have an excuse not to explain the most painful time in his life to Gemma.

This again brings up the question: How are they possibly still together?

Gemma is the epitome of slumming it, although this would prove her most sympathetic appearance yet. But, with only two episodes left, they'll run out of season long before there's time to turn her into a fully evolved character.

Before detailing this case and its impact on OA, let's tackle the elephant in the room. Or instead, not in the room.

This series always takes a step back when Maggie isn't there.

Yes, it made narrative sense for her to take some time off to grieve after she narrowly cheated death on FBI Season 6 Episode 10.

She achieved footnote status in this episode, reminding viewers why Maggie was absent after the series took a one-week hiatus with a rerun (the term "encore presentation" is just so la-ti-da). Maybe she and Ella will be at a petting zoo in Indiana next episode.

When Maggie was recovering from sarin exposure for parts of two seasons, viewers got a Maggie substitute in Nina. So maybe Maggie will be back before the season's end. Or maybe not.

Whatever the case, no Maggie Bell brings OA to the fore, as he takes command of the field agents.

This was undoubtedly a case with which he could connect, as the players took him back to his Army days during the war in Afghanistan.

OA, the soldier, and OA, the agent, were tugged in two different directions.

When he came upon the dead Taliban, the soldier part of him must have thought, "That's a good start."

With Maggie out, Tiffany got promoted to OA's sidekick, playing that crucial role of conscience and asking, "Are you sure you want to do that?"

OA required second guessing because, as Grant noted, this case was way above their pay grade. When someone such as Grant refuses to do what would be in his best interest and a deputy secretary of state gets involved, a bigger picture must be respected.

Kate Burton, so good as Vice President Sally Langston on Scandal, was a natural choice as the duplicitious Evelyn Kates, giving all those in the JOC an added obstacle with which to deal. Optics is usually pretty far down in their concerns.

Fortunately, Isobel isn't immune to politics in any situation. So, she was able to keep Evelyn in check, giving her team room to work.

It was a thought-provoking episode. Mineral rights on a global scale don't often get discussed on procedurals. With China controlling so many essential minerals, sometimes countries have to deal with unsavory characters.

Also, politicians must be morally flexible (as if that's news). You never know when a terrorist can transition into being a government leader.

Relatability served the squad in good stead this time out.

Jubal talked father to father with Garrett to get him to give up the details of his plan.

OA was the ideal point person in this case, as he could understand how the soldiers thought and felt.

This was something that never should have occurred: a POW left behind when a country rushes out of a morass of war. It was politicians' fault, not James, his father, or his unitmates.

The takedown of the Taliban was a smoothly executed military mission. But still, that can't happen on the streets of New York, even for the excellent cause of freeing James.

Still, the team was always just a step behind, eventually using technology to let them catch up with the military kidnappers.

Kudos to Isobel for using the tools at hand, Grant and technology, to almost fool the Taliban and recover James. Unfortunately, the inevitable leads doomed that plan. How did the administration ever think they could keep the negotiations quiet?

OA deserves credit for visiting James afterward to break the bad news to James. He may be home, but those he loved gave up everything to get him there.

At least the day's events got OA to open up about that difficult period in his life, both to Gemma and viewers. He wasn't the competent agent for once but a soldier still recovering.

The next big question is whether he'll remain in the spotlight or if Maggie will return at some point in the final two episodes of the season.

How do you think OA handled this case?

Were the soldiers justified in their actions?

Was this case the fault of sniveling politicians?

Comment below.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.