George to the Rescue: Exclusive Look at One of the Biggest Projects to Date

George to the Rescue has another great home renovation in the works.

The next episode, airing April 2 on LXTV and NBC stations across the country, takes viewers to Plainview, NY, as he helps local resident Rebecca Kolton.

"George leads on the largest project in show history for Rebecca Koltun, paralyzed in a 2021 skiing accident," according to the official description of the episode.

"George and his team completed major interior and exterior accessibility renovations which are improving Rebecca’s quality-of-life."

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive clip of the episode that showcases the huge makeover.

The improvements to home are fantastic, using Alexa and smart devices to make the home far more accessible for Rebecca.

George to the Rescue is the winner of two consecutive National Daytime Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Lifestyle Series in 2020 and 2021.

"The weekly show hosted by George Oliphant continues its legacy of bringing communities together through the power of home renovation and celebrating worthy individuals and organizations with the gift of life-changing construction renovations," according to the logline.

The series debuted in 2010, and nearly 140 episodes airing to date.

The series features George Oliphant and his team of volunteer contractors and designers taking on perplexing home improvement projects for families facing their own personal challenges within their homes and their daily lives that they can’t address on their own.

Check out the exclusive clip below.

Episodes of the show also stream on Peacock, Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.