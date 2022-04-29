Kingdom Business Trailer: Only One Queen Can Conquer in Soapy Gospel Drama!

Yolanda Adams is about to slay our entire existence!

The Queen of Gospel and renaissance woman will show off more of her God-given talent when she stars in the BET+ soapy drama Kingdom Business.

The eight-episode original series will hit the streaming network on May 19, and based on the trailer; it's going to be a delicious binge.

Kingdom Business gives off Empire meets P-Valley with a touch of the late OWN hit Greenleaf, and we say that in the best possible way.

In fact, Adam's co-lead is none other than Empire star Serayah, and with these two women at the helm, we're guaranteed incredible performances and powerhouse singing that will give us chills.

Reigning Gospel queen Adams' will play a similarly titled character when she steps into the heels of Denita Jordan, the Queen of Gospel music, First Lady of First Kingdom Church, and the HBIC of Kingdom Records in a thriving Atlanta.

It's not a room Denita steps in where she's not the one in control, which also applies to her matriarchial role in her powerful family.

It's Denita's world, and it sure as heck is her way, or else.

While Denita's husband, Calvin, is the Bishop of their family church, Denita is in charge, confirming the adage that it's an even more powerful woman behind every strong man.

Naturally, the Jordan family has its fair share of skeletons in their closet, and Denitra will do everything she can to keep them buried and protect her family's reputation at any costs necessary.

Denita has it all, ruling her domain on all fronts, but all that may change when she encounters an unexpected threat in the form of Serayah's Rbel.

Denita is used to having it all, beloved by fans, a legend, an icon in the musical genre, and feared by her family and congregation.

Of course, all that may come to a screeching halt when there's a new girl on the Gospel scene, generating a hell of a lot of buzz and potentially coming for the Queen's crown.

Serayah's Rbel is younger, incredibly talented, and beyond controversial.

To everyone's dismay, the new face taking over the Atlanta Gospel scene is a pole dancer.

Through her voice and newfound exposure after a performance at her friend's funeral at Kingdom Church, Rbel has a shot at developing a closer relationship with God and pursuing some lucrative dreams.

One of Rbel's biggest advocates with a vested interest in her success is none other than Denita's son. Denita appointed him as a talent scout, but he often clashes with his mother when he dares to go against or challenge her wishes.

As a talent scout and visionary, Taj hopes to expand Gospel, bring it into a new era, modernize it, and he fears that the genre will become obsolete if they continue with the status quo.

And hey, nothing will expand the genre and reach new demographics like a young stripper turned Gospel singer, right?

Denita is used to everything and everyone falling under her manicured thumb.

But with her son falling out of line and joining forces with someone with whom she has a convoluted history to create the next big Gospel sensation, this Queen's throne is threatened.

And Denita isn't about to relinquish her crown without putting up a fight.

Kingdom Business stars Yolanda Adams, Serayah, Chaundre A. Hall-Broomfield, Michael Jai White, and Michael Beach.

Gospel icon Kirk Franklin and Tamar Braxton are among the recurring stars. The series is executive produced by DeVon Franklin, Holly Carter, Kirk Franklin, Michael Van Dyck, Kerry Lenhart, John J. Sakmar, and Keesha Brickhouse.

Check out the trailer for this juicy secular drama below!

Kingdom Business will drop all eight episodes on May 19 on BET+.

Will you be watching? Let us know below!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.