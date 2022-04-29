Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 19 Review: The Long Sleep

It's always baby steps with Magnum and Higgins.

At least Thomas and Juliet finally used their words on Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 19, if not to each other.

"About time" was the general reaction of those around them.

Magnum and Rick attempting to talk about relationships was hilarious. Thomas probed Rick about his relationship with Suzy. But it soon became evident that he was really talking about his relationship with Juliet.

Give Rick credit for keeping a straight face as Magnum stammered out his quandary about his feelings toward Higgins, no less in the middle of the stroller section.

Not surprisingly, Rick, T.C., and Kumu already had a text chain going about that relationship. It was shocking they didn't have a pool going on when the couple would admit their feelings to each other.

Encouraged by having spoken his feelings aloud, Thomas invited Juliet to spend the day with him. But, as usual, his timing sucked.

Higgins and Ella's father, Cole, her space-holder beau, had elevated their relationship from texting to an actual outing, a picnic.

As is his way, Thomas mumblingly downplayed his offer and encouraged Juliet to keep her plans with Cole.

Fortunately, Higgins was spared from having to make her romantic choice by the bloody amnesiac at their gate, who brought them an intriguing case.

Typically, a man getting to take an unexpected trip with a beautiful woman from Wisconsin to Hawaii would be considered lucky.

However, when that man doesn't remember what he did for the past two days and wakes up with a bloody shirt and an unfamiliar gun, that's a different situation.

It didn't take long for Juliet to determine that the man, Greg, had been drugged by that beautiful woman, who had acquired a thuggish accomplice along the way.

Magnum found Greg some unofficial medical treatment, but sadly it wasn't by Noelani this time but by Kenji Yamada. Has Noelani moved on?

The blood on Greg's shirt belonged to that accomplice, convicted felon Trevor Lyttle. Greg's memory came back in spurts as he recalled struggling with Lyttle and maybe blowing an ear off with Lyttle's gun, the one found on his person.

Higgins tracked down Greg's wrecked rental car, and Greg was able to remember how the car got destroyed and he got free from his captors.

Using a bank receipt inside the car, she hacked the security system at that bank and figured out that Greg had retrieved something from a safety-deposit box.

That was when things got even stranger. Greg was the beneficiary on the box, which belonged to Frank Medina, whom Greg had never heard of.

At Medina's home, Greg picked up a photo of him and his grandfather, who he hadn't seen for 20 years. Unfortunately, Medina was his renamed grandfather, and they found him dead on the floor.

Since there was a dead body involved, that was when the professionals, Katsumoto and Lia, finally got notified. A stray fingerprint was tied to a diamond robbery in Belgium in 2004, about the same time that Greg's grandfather disappeared.

Magnum and Higgins had succeeded in clearing their client from any suspicion and mainly had filled in his lost days. Only Angie, aka Chloe, and Lyttle hadn't fled the island because the diamond remained missing.

Thomas and Juliet felt safe sending Greg to the hospital with Kumu since he kept complaining of stomach pain, and they were concerned about the possibility of internal injuries.

They determined that the two thieves were staking out hospitals, attempting to locate Greg. He recalled too late that he had swallowed the diamond right before the car crash.

The two villains stupidly took Greg back to their motel room to remove the jewel from his gut. He struggled, taking out Chloe, then the cops arrived in time to save him.

After the excitement was over, Higgins opted for a late-night session with her therapist, Dr. Ogawa, instead of rescheduling her date with Cole.

Juliet admitted that she'd rather spend the day with Thomas than Cole but feared that she had blown her chance of that happening. Maybe they'll get together in the finale.

That would make for a good cliffhanger. However, with Magnum P.I. not yet renewed, maybe a cliffhanger isn't the best idea.

T.C. also was going through emotional turmoil as Cade's grandmother learned of his existence and asked to meet him.

T.C. wanted Cade to be able to know his extended family. But he almost didn't want Cade's life disrupted again.

Grandmother Donna genuinely wanted to meet her grandson, the only part of her daughter Monica she had remaining. T.C. wasn't willing to stand in the way of that happening.

Cade asked a legitimate question of Donna about where she had been all his life. He felt that she had given up on Monica.

But often, an addict doesn't want to be helped, and that appeared to be the case with Monica, something that Cade might not understand.

In the end, T.C. did the right thing, handing Cade a round-trip ticket so that he could visit his relatives in Tennessee whenever he wanted.

