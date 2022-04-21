Marriage Boot Camp Exclusive Sneak Peek: Can Dr. Ish Help Gangsta Boo and Emmet?

Keeping a relationship in a good state requires communication.

WE tv provided TV Fanatic with an exclusive look at the next episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, airing Thursday, April 21 at 9 pm ET/PT.

The clip finds Gangsta Boo (Three 6 Mafia) and her lover, Emmet, sitting down with Dr. Ish to speak about the lack of communication between the pair.

It shows the couples being vulnerable with one another, something that Dr. Ish says is the key to working through issues.

Dr. Ish also says that the pair look to one another for the go-ahead to answer questions, which is not a sign of a healthy relationship.

The beauty of Marriage Boot Camp is that couples learn to work through issues in the marriage to allow them to flourish when they leave the compound.

Elsewhere in the episode, "the couples must learn to fight fair, but when Lyrica and A1 try to switch up the game, everybody pays a shocking price," according to the logline.

"Emmet gets heated when Boo crosses the line with his family. K Michelle puts her foot down on having a new baby."

The series has struck a chord with viewers, and it looks like it will continue to do the same this week.

There are many questions about which of these couples can work through the problems in their relationship, but it's nice to see them try.

Check out the exclusive clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.