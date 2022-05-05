Marriage Boot Camp Exclusive Sneak Peek: Lyrica and K. Michelle's Feud Explodes

Tensions are rising on Thursday's new episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

We TV shared an exclusive clip with TV Fanatic, and it looks like K. Michelle and Lyrica are back up to their old tricks.

In one of the most shocking scenes of the season, the pair get into it over the past, and, damn, it's a lot.

The series has put four hip hop couples in the house to work on their relationships, but the tension between Lyrica and K. Michelle reaches a fever pitch during a task.

There are insults, water bottles thrown, and people stepping in to stop the two women's epic argument.

At one point, K. Michelle says her rival has never had a song chart.

Make of that what you will.

It's a shocking scene, but it's also perfect to whet your appetite for the coming events.

"It’s sex day and the couples talk about their issues. Old beef between Lyrica and K. Michelle erupts once again," reads the official description of the episode.

"Rich admits his true feelings about Mariah. Judge Toler’s powerful evaluation makes K. Michelle rethink her issues with Lyrica."

"This season, four hip hop couples, including K. Michelle & Gangsta Boo, face the music at Marriage Boot Camp. Dr. Ish & Judge Toler help them confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries, but when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?"

The series has been a lot of fun so far, and we're sure there will be plenty of action as we reach the shocking conclusion.

Check out the full-length clip below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

The episode airs Thursday, May 5 at 9 P.M. on WE TV.

