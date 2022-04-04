Mayans M.C. Season 4 Trailer Teases the Biggest Battle Yet

Are you ready for the season that will change everything?

FX on Monday dropped the official trailer for Mayans M.C. Season 4, and damn, it is poised to be one of the most shocking seasons of TV in recent memory.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know we left many of the characters in precarious positions, thanks to the Mayans going against one another.

On Mayans M.C. Season 4, we should expect an all-out war, and the trailer confirms Samcro will be a part of said war.

We hear a meeting between Samcro in which members concede they should let the Mayans take each other out, before sweeping in to end things, once and for all.

Will it be that easy?

We doubt it, especially when you consider the formidable foes on the Santo Padre Charter.

Showrunner Elgin James recently addressed the looming battle during a TCA panel for the show.

“I don’t think [the past] is ever going to go away. Once the water breaks the dike, I don’t know if it ever ends. I don’t know how you put that back together,” James told Deadline at the event.

“We start [the season] off with a bang; we come out swinging. There’s more action in the first episode than there was in the three earlier seasons."

"We will take our time and be patient because we also have to reset ourselves emotionally. But once it starts rolling again, there’s no stopping it."

"[The war] is definitely going to take a season, and it may take the rest of these characters a lifetime.”

While many of the key players are accounted for, Galindo, Emily, and Adelita are all M.I.A.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 concluded with Galindo escaping in a helicopter, Emily leaving him after learning he'd tried to kill her, and Adelita learning that her son could be alive.

There is a lot of mystery surrounding Mayans M.C. Season 4, and you can watch the full trailer below.

Tune into the Season 4 premiere Tuesday, April 19, at 10/9c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.