NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 17 Review: Genesis

It was more of the same as the OSP worked a case while its leader Callen again went his way.

The only difference between NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 17 and other recent episodes was that Callen wasn't separated from the team voluntarily this time.

It wasn't evident what was the point of the case of the week, except maybe setting up another villain in the background, really late in the season, and possibly finding a romantic interest for Fatima.

The case certainly lacked anything resembling a resolution, that's for sure.

As is often the case, this episode brought back a previous character, Akhil Ali, who was last seen interrogating the squad on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 5. (It's hard to believe it was just a dozen episodes ago.)

Ali returned in a good guy role, having transferred to a department of ONI that actively recruits foreign assets.

Since he's no longer badgering our heroes, he instantly became more likable. He sought help because one of his officers, Maria Varza, had gone missing, and I guess his division doesn't investigate.

It took some time to determine if Virginia's absence was voluntary or involuntary. Once the squad established that she'd been taken, next up was figuring out by whom.

Much of the case then pivoted around Varza's last attempted recruit, an Iranian professor with potentially dangerous research.

As usual, the team began with the worst-case scenario that an adversary government had turned the professor.

So rather than someone just interrogating her, things had to be done the complicated way, with Fatima going undercover as an Iranian college student and meeting cute with the professor.

It took a while, but Fatima managed to bond with her over an Iranian singer they both enjoyed. Only the moment got ruined by the two Iranian agents who had been following Verza and the professor the night before.

So, after all that, they still interrogated the innocent professor in the Boatshed following a lot of wasted motion. The only thing learned from that outing is that Akhil belongs in an office, not the field.

The squad wasted more effort checking out the one local property still owned by Shaheem, a suspicious Iranian businessman/likely spy. It may have been where Varza had been held but not now.

That was when the case just kind of skidded to a stop. Varza was freed, drugged, but essentially unharmed. The two Iranian intelligence officers were ordered released so as not to mess up any potential Iran nuclear deal.

Everyone swore to keep an eye peeled for any suspicious activity by Shaheem, who was currently overseas. Like they didn't already have enough villains in limbo of whom to keep track. In other words, was there a point?

The only other development was that Fatima and Akhil might become an item, although he's dating way over his skis.

Fatima appeared to be following the earlier advice of Rountree to help her stop sabotaging all her budding relationships.

The real question is, do viewers require characters this far down the food chain to have a personal life? Or can we just assume they're workaholics?

Callen always used to go the workaholic route. And he could soon be back to "all work and no play make G a dull boy" if he doesn't curtail his Katya obsession.

If you fall asleep watching the Noble Maidens film when you're supposed to be packing, you need a break. If not, one soon may be mandated for you.

That's kind of where Callen is right now. Thanks to Katya blasting Callen deep fakes throughout the U.S. government, he's mainly on desk duty now, being banned from the field.

Even though Kilbride knows better, Callen convinced him to allow Callen to continue tracking Katya, with the logic that finding her is the only way to make the deep fakes disappear.

Fortunately, Callen has been blessed with a very tall Jiminy Cricket in the form of Nate, attempting to get him to see logic and limit his tunnel vision.

For example, it wasn't wise to lie to Leah, the only other person Callen knew who had been connected with the Drona Project. She was right to send him away after he revealed his true identity and purpose.

Callen was lucky she relented and gave him the address of Arnold Baines, who turned out to be the man in both Katya's film and his memories.

A shocked Callen was way too heavyhanded to trick Baines into revealing himself as Pembroke. So he left unsatisfied, and Nate departed unconvinced, more concerned with his patient Callen making everything fit into his theories.

Callen knew better than to return to Baines' house in the night, oblivious to the security camera. But Baines referring to him as "17" proved that he was right about who Baines was. Now the trick is to prove it.

Callen lucked out when Anna reconsidered and decided to move into their new place. He has to realize that thinking back to her Noble Maidens days can't be her favorite thing to do.

To follow Callen's obsession, watch NCIS: Los Angeles online.

What did you take away from the case of the week?

Is Callen getting closer to answers?

Will Kensi and Deeks end up fostering Pilar?

Comment below.

Genesis Review Editor Rating: 4.25 / 5.0 4.3 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.25 / 5.0

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.